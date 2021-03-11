Gurugram: Construction & demolition waste behind clogged drains: Survey

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 26

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation held a review meeting after the recent rain fiasco today. Ironically, while the waterlogging survey, post rain, by the district administration highlighted the non-removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from drains as a key reason behind waterlogging in many areas it failed to find any permanent solution to the clearing of waste.

For the time being, MCG Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja at the meeting asked Joint Commissioner Rohtash Bishnoi to work with Contractor Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (ILFS) and organise a special drive to clear construction and demolition waste from all drains.

He further directed clearing of all horticulture waste, which too clogged the drains. With around 5,000 construction projects underway, including house constructions and renovations, almost 2,500 tonnes of fresh C&D waste is dumped on the roadside every day as per a recent report of the MCG.

Despite visible chaos of debris dumping across the city and flood of complaints for its removal, the authority that has stopped its doorstep lifting and penalisation since last year, is yet to wake up to the menace. The pompous declarations of the district administration and GMDA of waterlogging free monsoons fell flat on May 23 as the rains left the entire city submerged. Taking a stern stance of this, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav got in touch with the MCG. “The surface drain and rainwater outlets were all clogged. We had started preparations since long and were getting reports of clogged drains with debris. Yesterday, in a majority of problematic areas it was construction and demolition waste which emerged as the key challenge. We have spoken to the MCG to deal with the issue,” said Yadav. The city was in chaos when the MCG barred its contractor Pragati from lifting construction and demolition waste from door steps or issuing challans.

Following a complaint of an RTI activist an enquiry was marked against the contractor but the report was never shared with the House. The contractor accused the MCG authorities of alleged bias and unfairness and moved a complaint following which the enquiry report of the MCG was put under scrutiny of another probe committee. The contract of this contractor ended in March and the debris piled up as no new contractor was hired or any stop-gap arrangement was made. Though a declaration was made but the MCG couldn’t even get ILFS on board for door step waste lifting. Meanwhile, The MCG Commissioner at the meeting asked officials to visit their zones and ensure that all sewers rainwater discharge channels and drains were cleaned and cleared. The joint commissioners were asked to keep a check on the field staff and ensure quick removal of water in case of waterlogging.