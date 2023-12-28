Construction in uncovered areas

Keeping in view the rising polluion levels, the Gurugram administration has prohibited construction activity in uncovered areas in the city. However, there has been consistent violation of the mandate in many areas of Sector 64 here. In addition, the construction waste is not being removed despite repeated requests. The authorities concerned must take stock of the violations and levy hefty fines on the offenders. —Nardeep Singh, Gurugram

Recarpet main roads in Faridabad

The poor state of roads has been causing traffic hold-ups and accidents in Faridabad for months. Several main roads in the city are either damaged or unrepaired, leading to poor connectivity between the HSVP sectors and Greater Faridabad. Lack of proper coordination and simultaneous allotment of road development works to agencies has resulted in confusion and blame game among these bodies. The authorities concerned are requested that these roads are recarpeted at the earliest. —Daya Shankar, Faridabad

Repair defunct streetlights

Several streetlights on roads leading to Panchkula’s Sector-21 via Peer Muchalla have been non-functional for long, making it challenging for commuters to use these stretches at night. People are forced to navigate through darkened roads, leaving them prone to mishaps. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in order to tackle the problem. —Mudassir Kar, Panchkula

