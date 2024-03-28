Construction of Delhi-Mumbai E-way delayed, NHAI seeks help

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 27

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the matter of the removal of two petrol or gas stations hindering the construction work of the six lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through the city. The inability to get right of way (ROW) of 70m on time has led to a delay and missing of the initial completion deadline, it is reported.

In its latest reminder, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has informed the NHAI that hindrances on the Faridabad Bypass road have still not been removed. Despite two communications issued by the NHAI and notices by the HSVP since February 2023, the fuel stations located near sectors 17 and 31 had not been removed and were hampering the construction work of the expressway.

“It is to inform that numerous attempts have been made so far by the concessionaire of the project to get the site evacuated. But due to resentment by the fuel station owners, it has been difficult to remove the infringing fuel stations hurdling the construction of the service road,” read the NHAI letter dated March 20, 2024. The NHAI has asked the HSVP to provide needful support to ensure the completion of the project in due time.

Earlier, the NHAI had to wait for about one-and-half years to get high tension (HT) power lines removed from the way of the 24-km section of the Package II of the expressway passing through the city. “The delay in removal or shifting of the power lines has been one of the main factors in slowing down of the progress of the project,” claimed an official on the condition of anonymity. He said the work of shifting around 10 HT lines of 66 KV and 220 KV took more than 18 months, resulting in slow pace of work and missing the August 2023 deadline. The work on Package II launched on August 10, 2021, was expected to be over in 24 months, it is claimed.

During his visit to the Package II site last month, the Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had directed the authorities to speed up the work to ensure its completion by the deadline of May this year. A senior NHAI official said that while the issue of power lines stands resolved, the district authorities are expected to get the remaining obstruction removed as the project aims to be completed in two months.

