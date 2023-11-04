Construction of Eastern Bypass, Phase III of Western Bypass starts

Tribune News Service

The construction work of the Greenfield Eastern Bypass and the third phase of the Western Bypass, a part of the outer ring road of the city, has begun. It is an ambitious project of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which aims at easing out the traffic congestion on National Highway-44 and improve the connectivity of the city with the surrounding areas.

The project consists of two components – the Greenfield Eastern Bypass between Shamgarh and the Bastara toll plaza and the third phase of the Greenfield Western Bypass, which is between the Bastara toll and Samalkha village near Munak Road — is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana programme, said a senior NHAI official.

The Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had laid the foundation stone of the six-lane project on June 20 and as per the officials after the start of the work, it has to be completed in two years.

The total estimated cost is nearly Rs 1,700 crore, including land acquisition, said an official. He said the project would have 15 vehicular and light vehicle underpasses, one railway overbridge, three major bridges, eight minor bridges, two intersections on NH-44 and six flyovers – two on NH-44, one each on Karnal-Indri Road (State Highway-7), Karnal-Kunjpura Road (State Highway-8), Karnal-Meerut Road (NH-709A), and near the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences, in Kutail village.

It is being constructed between Shamgarh and Samalkha villages through Dadupur, Jhanjhari, Kurali, Darar, Salaru, Taprana, Danialpur, Newal, Kunjpura, Subri, Chhapara Khera, Sohana, Sheikhpura, Ranwar, Ganogarhi, Kutail, Unchasamana, Kharkali, Jhinwerheri and Bijna villages.

“We have started the work from Samalkha village and will complete it before the deadline,” said Ravinder Dhiman, project in-charge of the assigned company.

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan said the project would not only ease out the traffic congestion on NH-44, but also help commuters in reaching their destination on time. It will connect various villages situated along the NH-44, Karnal-Indri Road, Karnal-Kunjpura Road and Karnal-Meerut Road. “We are thankful to CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the project,” said the MLA.

