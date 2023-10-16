Construction stopped at 71 sites in Sonepat to curb air pollution

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, October 15

To control air pollution, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has stopped construction at 71 places in industrial zones at Barhi, Kundli, Rai and Kharkhoda in the district.

The air quality index (AQI) of Sonepat was recorded 321 on Saturday. The AQI of Panipat was a moderate 129.

As per directions of the HSPCB, it is mandatory to register construction activities in areas of 500 square metre or more on the dust control portal to monitor pollution levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has instructed officials concerned to implement the graded response action plan (GRAP) from October 1.

“There is no permission for construction or demolition activities on plot size equal to or more than 500 square metre, which are not registered on the web portal of the pollution board, during the implementation of GRAP,” said an official of the pollution board. Following the CAQM’s directions, the HSPCB team identified 71 construction sites in residential and industrial sectors, which were not registered on the dust monitoring portal of the department, officials said. According to sources, four sites have been identified in the HSVP’s residential sectors, three in HSIIDC, Kundli, 17 in HSIIDC, Rai, 41 in HSIIDC, Barhi, and six in HSIIDC, Kharkhoda.

After identifying the sites, the HSPCB served show-cause notices on site owners on September 28 and October 3, but they still didn’t register on the portal.

Pradeep Singh, Regional Officer (RO), HSPCB, instructed Estate Officers (EOs) of the HSVP and HSIIDC to stop construction on these sites with immediate effect in compliance of the CAQM’s directions and also sought action taken report (ATR).

He said construction was stopped on all 71 sites in residential and industrial areas. Besides, a dedicated group on WhatsApp had been formed. He said, “Deputy Commissioner, Sonepat, Municipal Corporation Commissioner and heads of various departments are members of the group.” “The civic bodies in Sonepat, Ganaur, Kundli and Kharkhoda are sprinkling water on roads to control dust pollution,” the RO said.

“As many as 265 industries in the district have shifted to gas fuel while others are using biomass, a much cleaner fuel,” he said. “As many as 771 industries in the district, which create air pollution, are registered with the pollution board,” the RO said. Officials were keeping a close watch on stubble burning incidents in the district, the RO said.

