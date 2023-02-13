Construction work on new bus stand starts at Ambala village

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 12

The construction work of a bus stand in Jansui village of Ambala City constituency began here today. The bus stand is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore on 6 kanals and the project is to be completed by the year-end.

Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, addressing a gathering at Jansui village on Sunday, said, “The new bus stand will benefit residents of around 40 nearby villages. It will be built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, for which the work began here today. Officials have been directed to complete the project by the year-end so that it can be inaugurated in the New Year.”

The MLA said due to the non-availability of any bus stand from Ambala City to Pehowa in Kurukshetra, people had to face a lot of difficulties. It was a long-pending demand of the people. Now, with the construction of a bus stand here, all long-route buses of Hisar, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Jind, and Sirsa districts will have stoppages here. Buses going to Jaipur, Salasar, and Khatu Shyam will also stop here.

The MLA also said an industrial model township (IMT) was to be constructed for which land was being registered on the e-bhoomi portal. Around 500 acres to 600 acres was required for the project. The IMT will generate employment opportunities for the youth of this area. Meanwhile, Aseem also asked party workers to strengthen the party and the organisation by propagating the policies of the government.