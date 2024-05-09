Contaminated water gushes on, no respite for Rohtak residents

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 8

Residents of some colonies in the city are still getting the contaminated drinking water supply. A group of residents, along with leaders of the opposition parties as part of the INDIA bloc, had staged a protest in this regard on April 29.

After the demonstration, the district administration directed the Department of Public Health and Engineering to resolve the issue on priority. Following that, the department started organising camps in different localities to know specific concerns of the residents and take remedial measures on the spot. Water shortage hits localities There is a shortage of water in Jhang Colony due to the erratic supply. The water pressure remains low and it is contaminated as well. Residents of Jasbir Colony and Vishal Nagar are also facing the similar problems. — Jagmati Sangwan, CPM leader

After the demonstration, the district administration directed the Department of Public Health and Engineering to resolve the issue on priority. Following that, the department started organising camps in different localities to know the specific concerns of the residents and take remedial measures on the spot.

However, the situation at the grassroots level has not changed much.

“Contaminated water is still being supplied to nearly 15 to 20 houses in our neighbourhood. Foul smell emanates from the dirty water. However, the situation has improved in other houses of the area,” said Advocate Gaurav Badhwar, who has been raising the concern.

He said residents still have to buy mineral water for drinking and they are dependent on submersible pumps or private water suppliers for other household needs.

CPM leader Jagmati Sangwan, who was among the leaders spearheading the protest, said water-related problems persist in her own locality.

“There is an acute shortage of water in Jhang Colony due to the erratic supply. The water pressure remains low and is contaminated as well,” she lamented, adding that residents of Jasbir Colony and Vishal Nagar are facing the similar problems.

Dr Hariom, a faculty member at a state university, who lives in Srinagar Colony, said they are still getting the contaminated water supply. Leaks in underground water pipes and lack of adequate manpower with the department concerned are said to be the reason for the issue.

