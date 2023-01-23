Is a civic issue bothering you?

Contaminated water hazardous to Panchkula residents

Residents of Sector 11 are facing with the issue of water contamination. Since Friday morning, water supply has been broken down, and stinky, dirty water is running in taps. This might lead to diseases like cholera, typhoid and dysentery. The authorities concerned must solve the problem at the earliest. Sachin Nain, Panchkula

National Highway stretch must be repaired

The National Highway-152 stretch between Sacha Khera and Danoda villages is damaged. Recently, trucks loaded with kinnows and rice overturned on the highway and led to fatal accidents. A case must be registered against the NHAI officials and the contractor concerned for negligence. The district administration must look into the matter, and get the road thoroughly repaired. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Damaged road in industrial area

Damaged roads in the sector 25 industrial area has made the life of residents, factory owners and labourers miserable. The main entry road and a few other roads are completely worn out, leading to accidents. Huge potholes on the road have become a reason of harassment to commuters. The MC authorities must take note of the problem. Gaurav, Panipat