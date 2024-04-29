 Contaminated water supply troubles Rohtak residents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Contaminated water supply troubles Rohtak residents

Contaminated water supply troubles Rohtak residents

Officials told to resolve issue | Congress to take out protest march

Contaminated water supply troubles Rohtak residents

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra inspects the work to resolve the issue of contaminated water supply at the grain market in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 28

The contaminated water supply in multiple localities in the city continues to trouble residents, who have raised the issue stridently for several days but have not got any relief. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar has directed Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) officials to address the problem at the earliest, even if they are compelled to employ extra labour for it.

The ultimatum given by the Congress to the district authorities to solve the problem ended today and now, party leaders are gearing up to take out a march in the city on Monday to register their protest against the “lethargic” attitude of the authorities towards this issue.

Residents display a bottle filled with contaminated water.

Residents of Kalana Mohalla here claimed to have received the supply of contaminated water on Sunday as well. “We have approached the CM window to get the issue resolved, but the situation remains the same even after a month. The blackish water with foul smell is still being supplied, forcing residents either to fetch potable water from other places or to buy it from the market,” said Suresh Kumar, a resident.

Local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said he had received complaints that contaminated water is being supplied to over 20 colonies that included Model Town, DLF Colony, Mansarovar Colony, Vikas Nagar, Luxmi Nagar, Jasbir Colony, Kabir Colony, Tilak Nagar, Babra Mohalla, Chinaut Colony, Srinagar Colony, Vijay Nagar, Jati Mohalla, Grain Market, Gopal Colony, Pratap Chowk, Tek Nagar, Tej Colony etc.

“Providing potable water to every citizen is the responsibility of the state government, but it has utterly failed to fulfil it. People are falling ill after drinking contaminated water. It is unfortunate that the authorities are just making statements instead of redressing the problem despite a number of public complaints,” he added.

Batra said since the authorities have failed to redress the grievance within a certain time frame, the Congress, along with leaders of the INDIA bloc, will hold a protest march on Monday. The march would start at Mansarovar Park and conclude at the Mini-Secretariat where a memorandum will be submitted to the administration authorities. “We will not hesitate to take any big step if the problem is not solved,” he warned.

DC Ajay Kumar said providing potable water to residents is the priority of the district administration and any kind of negligence in this matter will not be tolerated.

Holding a meeting of PHED officials on Saturday, the DC also sought a reply from them regarding the complaints about drinking water in Model Town and DLF Colony.

Forced to buy water

We have approached the CM window to get the issue resolved, but the situation remains the same even after a month. Blackish water with foul smell is still being supplied, forcing residents either to fetch potable water from other places or to buy it from the market. — Suresh Kumar, Resident

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

5
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

6
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

7
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

8
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

9
J & K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur; massive search operation on

10
Sports

Sanju Samson sends message to national selectors with blistering knock against LSG

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM