Continuous erosion by Yamuna creates panic among farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 2

With the fluctuation in the level of water, the Yamuna continues to daily change its course, causing large-scale erosion and gradual disappearance of agricultural land. The situation is proving to be challenging for the Irrigation Department in managing and maintaining embankments along the river.

Farmers fear that the change in the course of river might redraw boundaries, leading to land disputes between Haryana and UP.

“After the discharge of significant volume of water during the monsoon, the Yamuna extends its area to a few metres every year, leading to land disputes between the two states. This year, the Yamuna wreaked havoc and spread several metres wide, more than usual,” said Amar Singh, a farmer of the Gharaunda block.

The erosion is unpredictable and rapid, affecting lands of farmers. The government had erected pillars on the border to earmark the agricultural land of both Haryana and UP, but some of the pillars were either removed or washed away. A fresh demarcation should be done by the government, said Ramesh Lal, another farmer.

Farmers have lost their crops and are demanding the government to compensate them at the earliest. In the last 10 days, the Yamuna has led to erosion at five sites — two in Lalupura, Khirajpur, Kundakalan and Nabiabad villages.

The Irrigation Department has been trying to adopt various measures to curb erosion, such as placing sand bags and boulders along the river banks. “We are monitoring the situation round the clock. Officials of the department are keeping vigil on the embankments,” said Sanjay Rahar, SE, Irrigation Department.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said they will ensure that there is no land dispute between the states. The demarcation of the land has already been done as per the Dixit Award. Fresh pillars have also been erected in one of the villages by the Survey of India. The remaining pillars will also be erected soon, he added.

