Contractor’s goods looted, six arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 6

Over six robbers held a guard hostage on Wednesday night and fled after robbing goods worth lakhs of rupees from a contractor’s store in Sector 89. An FIR was registered at Sector 10 A police station.

All the six accused were arrested later today at the Farukh Nagar bypass. All the stolen material and the vehicle used for the crime have been recovered.

According to the complaint filed by the contractor Ajab Singh, resident of Dhankot village, he had taken a contract for laying a water pipeline from SIPL Company under Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). He has a store of pipes, machines and iron goods in the Sector 89 area on Bamdoli road. To look after the store, he had hired Indra Raj, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, as a guard.

“On Wednesday night, some people came in a vehicle. They tied Indra Raj’s hands at knife point and locked him in a room of the store. After this, they loaded the iron goods and other equipment like motor, jack, testing machine, gas cylinder, plates and other items kept in the store in the vehicle and ran away,” he told the police. “Somehow, Indra Raj freed himself and informed me. I reached the store and informed the police,” Ajab Singh said in his complaint.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot.

