Contractors' strike continues in Karnal, various projects remain stuck

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 10

Development works have come to a standstill in the city as the strike of the contractors of the Karnal Municipal Corporation entered the second day.

Works related to roads, parks, laying of paver blocks and others have been stopped by the contractors, who have threatened the MC authorities that no work would be resumed till the release of their funds.

As per the information, around 70 development works were assigned to the contractors under the D-plan.

The contractors’ association has also announced to impose a penalty on the contractors who would resume work before the strike ends.

Contractors also complained that some contractors had not been given payment even after the completion of the works.

Amit Kumar, a contractor, said he had completed his projects, but his payment had not been made by the MC.

On the condition of anonymity, a contractor said construction of many works was under way, but the running payment is also not being done by the MC.

“Many contractors are facing financial crunch. The running payment should be made so that work is not affected. The payment for the completed works has also been stopped. We will not resume work till the payment is cleared,” he added.

Gurinder Singh, a resident of Model Town, said the work of the construction of road was stopped by the contractor, owing to which, the residents of Saini Colony are facing inconvenience.

Naveen Kumar, Deputy Mayor, said works of parks was going on in his ward, but due to the strike of the contractors, these were stopped.

Yudhveer Saini, ward 15 councillor, said most roads in his ward had been dug up for the laying of sewer and waterpipe lines, but the contractors of the city went on strike, due to which residents are facing a lot of inconvenience.

Mahipal, chief engineer of the MC, said most works had been completed and their bills had been sent to the ADC office for clearance.