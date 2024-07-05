Contractual faculty in medical colleges not allowed private practice: Haryana Government

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, July 4

In a bid to curb private practice by medical professionals, the Haryana Government has decided that the contractual faculty to be appointed to mitigate staff shortage in government medical, dental and nursing colleges across the state will not undertake any paid assignment, including private practice.

The aim of this policy is to ensure availability of required number of teachers, doctors and other faculty members in medical, dental and nursing colleges for uninterrupted and continuous teaching. As the recruitment by HPSC takes time, engaging faculties on contractual basis has become imperative. — Sumita Misra, ACS, Medical Education & Research

However, the contractual staff will be entitled to facilities such as travelling allowance (TA) and daily allowance (DA) besides 10 casual and medical leave each per year. This was stated by a notification on the “engagement of contractual faculty members in government, medical, dental and nursing college policy-2024” issued by Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department.

Meanwhile, two committees have been mandated to select the faculty for medical colleges with preference being given to the retired faculty. For the selection of the contractual faculty, the first committee will be headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, while the second committee will be headed by the Director, Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical Colleges (BPSGMC), Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat).

The VC of the UHS will also be chairman of the committee for the selection of the faculty for the dental colleges. For nursing colleges, the selection committee will be chaired by Director/Principal of the attached medical college.

“The aim of this policy is to ensure availability of required number of teachers-doctors and other faculty members in the government medical, dental and nursing colleges for uninterrupted and continuous teaching of undergraduate and postgraduate students. As the recruitment by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) takes time to select faculties, engaging faculties on contractual basis has become imperative. Active recruitment process is needed to engage faculties on contractual basis against sanctioned vacant posts at all levels in government colleges,” the notification reasoned.

The Cabinet recently approved the policy for recruitment of faculty on contract basis under which assistant professors in medical colleges were to be paid a monthly salary of Rs 1.2 lakh, associate professors to be paid in the Rs 1.42-1.88 lakh range per month, and professors were to be paid in the range of Rs 1.88 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month.

