Contractual staff in Haryana allowed to continue in service till December 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

In a relief to a section of contractual staff, the state government has allowed them to continue in service till December 31 this year.

The Chief Secretary said in an order that the employees recruited under part II of the outsourcing policy would continue on their posts till December 31, 2022, or till regular appointments were made. However, these employees must have been in service on September 28, 2021, and working against the sanctioned posts.

On September 28 last year, the government had decided to stop all fresh recruitments under part I and II of the outsourcing policy. However, now it has decided to revive part II of the policy, the order said.

Under part II of the policy, the state government employs persons on contractual basis against sanctioned posts of Group C and D. These persons are appointed on contractual basis by sending requisition to employment exchanges or by advertising in newspapers.