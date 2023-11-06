Contractual staff can join regular service until 52 yrs

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, November 5

In a big relief to contractual, ad hoc and daily wage employees, the Khattar government has allowed them to join regular government service until the age of 52 years.

Under the new rules, the Haryana Civil Services (General) Second Amendment Rules, 2023, those working on ad hoc/contract/work-charged/daily wage basis in any department, board, corporation and government-aided institution will be given relaxation in age equal to the number of completed years on temporary post.

A One-time benefit Contractual/ ad hoc/daily wage workers to get relaxation in age equal to the number of completed years in previous job

Employees working in government departments, boards, corporations and government-aided institutions eligible

Employees can avail age relaxation benefit only once

“However, once a person has been appointed on a regular basis in any department, board and corporation of the Haryana Government with the benefit of relaxation in age, he shall not be entitled to avail the same again for any subsequent appointment,” a notification issued by Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), said.

With a view to instilling transparency in the recruitment process, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will verify the experience certificates issued by the previous appointing authorities before considering candidates for the grant of relaxation in age.

Currently, 18 years is the lower age limit for entry into regular government service, while 42 years is the upper age limit. However, entry age is around 42 years depending on the nature of duties for certain jobs.

Besides, certain categories such as the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, wives of military personnel disabled in service, widowed or legally divorced women and unmarried women are entitled to five-year age relaxation after 42 years. Similarly, persons with disabilities get 10-year age relaxation.

Meanwhile, SC, BC and economically weaker section candidates for the posts of police personnel, such as constable and ASI, where the upper age limit is less than 42 years, are also eligible for five-year age relaxation.

As far as ex-servicemen, including Short Service Commission and emergency commission officers are concerned, they are eligible for age relaxation to the extent of military service added by three years.