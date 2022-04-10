Contractual staff’s strike hits services at Faridabad Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 9

With a majority of the contractual employees resorting to a strike in support of their demands, services at Bhadshah Khan Civil Hospital have been affected adversely.

Seeking re-absorption of the workers “removed” from job recently and putting up all posts of Class III and IV employees on the official portal of the Health Department, the workers associated with the Contractual Employees Association of the General (Civil) Hospital here have stopped work affecting the functioning of the hospital attending hundreds of patients daily. “Our services were requisitioned when the city and the state were facing tough times due to the Covid pandemic. Now, as the pandemic has waned, some of us have been shown the door from April 1,” said Suraj a protester.

Services requisitioned during pandemic Our services were requisitioned when the city and the state were facing tough times due to the pandemic. Now, as the pandemic has waned, some of us have been shown the door from April 1. Suraj, a protester No help available from Class IV staff Patients reporting at OPD and expectant mothers are having a hard time with no help is coming from the Class IV staff, including stretcher attendants, liftmen and safai workers. A nurse

Sonu, a spokesperson for the Employees Association, said besides the removal of some employees, the issue of not putting up jobs of contractual nature on the official portal of the Health Department (state skill development) and non-regularisation of the contractual staff working for the past over 10 years had been the reasons behind the association resorting to strike.

He said all 558 employees associated with the Civil Hospital, Community Health Centres (CHC) and the Primary Health Centres (PHC) had joined the strike.

Meanwhile, the strike, which entered the fourth day today, has paralysed the functioning of the hospital with no one taking care of the cleanliness and support services for patients.”

“Patients reporting at OPD and expectant mothers are having a hard time with no help coming from the Class IV staff, including stretcher attendants, liftmen and safai workers,” said a nurse of the hospital. “The issue has been taken up with the higher authorities and the solution is expected shortly,” said a senior official of the department.