 Controversial social media influencer Bobby Kataria held for human trafficking : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Controversial social media influencer Bobby Kataria held for human trafficking

Controversial social media influencer Bobby Kataria held for human trafficking

Kataria was arrested from his Gurugram office

Controversial social media influencer Bobby Kataria held for human trafficking

Bobby Kataria. Photo credit: Instagram



PTI

Gurugram, May 27

Controversial social media influencer Bobby Kataria was arrested for alleged human trafficking on Monday, officials said.

Two men approached Gurugram police claiming that Kataria had defrauded them of more than Rs 4 lakh in the guise of getting them employed abroad.

According to the complaint filed by Arun Kumar, a native of Fatehpur, and Manish Tomar, a resident of Dholana in Uttar Pradesh, they came across an advertisement on Instagram offering an opportunity to work abroad.

The ad was posted from the official Instagram ID and YouTube channel of Kataria. Upon contacting the influencer, they were asked to meet him in his office at a Gurugram mall.

“I met Bobby Kataria on February 1 in his office and he gave me assurance of getting a job in the UAE after taking Rs 2,000 as a registration charge. I then transferred Rs 1.5 lakh to his account and got a ticket for Vientiane (capital of Laos),” Kumar told police.

“Similarly, my friend Manish Tomar was also assured of getting a job in Singapore. Kataria charged Rs 2.59 lakh from Tomar and he too got a ticket to Vientiane and boarded the flight on March 28,” Kumar said.

“When we landed at the airport in Vientiane, we met a person named Abhi who introduced himself as a friend of Kataria. A Pakistani man then dropped us at a hotel,” he said.

“The next day, we were taken to an anonymous Chinese company, where we were thrashed and our passports were taken away. We were forced to commit cyber fraud targeting US citizens. Around 150 Indians, including women, had been brought there through human trafficking and were being held hostage.

“On the third day, we managed to escape and approached the Indian Embassy. After returning, we asked Kataria to return our money, but he refused,” the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Kataria and others under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating), 364 (abduction), 370 (buying and disposing of any person as a slave), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10/24 of the Immigration Act.

Kataria was arrested from his Gurugram office.

In 2022, Kataria was arrested by the Delhi Police for smoking inside an aeroplane while a Dehradun court issued a non-bailable warrant against him the same year after he had shared a video in which he was seen drinking in public and blocking a road.

An FIR was registered against Kataria by the Gurugram police for thrashing a woman, posting vulgar messages about her on social media and giving her death threats in 2022.

He was also arrested in Gurugram for misbehaving with police personnel.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
India The Tribune interview

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

5
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

6
India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line

7
Haryana

In parched Faridabad, residents block road over drinking water

8
Punjab

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University in Jalandhar doubles university fee, affiliated colleges unhappy

9
Ludhiana

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

10
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat High Court raps civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

Six officials also suspended for lapses; one of the partners...

Cyclone Remal claims 6 lives in West Bengal, 10 in Bangladesh; leaves trail of destruction

Cyclone Remal claims 6 lives in West Bengal, 10 in Bangladesh; leaves trail of destruction

Coastal regions bore the brunt of cyclone Remal’s fury, with...

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...

Karnataka sex scandal: Will appear before SIT on May 31, says Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court an...

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

The woman's family filed a complaint with the police after w...


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Delhi govt directs private, state-run hospitals to submit fire audit report by June 8: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi govt directs private, state-run hospitals to submit fire audit report by June 8: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

Arvind Kejriwal has sought bail extension for medical tests, says Atishi; BJP calls it ‘drama’ by CM

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh sends notices to real estate firms for infringement of privacy, delayed home possession

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna