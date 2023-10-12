 Conversion of residential plots into commercial use gets nod : The Tribune India

Policy will apply to planned schemes within core areas of municipal limits

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the Haryana Municipal Urban Built-Plan Reform Policy, 2023, allowing the conversion of residential plots into commercial use within planned schemes in existence for at least 50 years.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the Haryana Municipal Urban Built-Plan Reform Policy, 2023, allowing the conversion of residential plots into commercial use within planned schemes in existence for at least 50 years.

After a meeting of the Haryana Cabinet here, the CM said over the years, various schemes had been implemented in municipal areas to facilitate systematic urban development. The schemes were subsequently handed over to the respective MCs for management and maintenance. However, changing circumstances had prompted plot owners to convert residential plots into non-residential purposes.

The policy will apply to planned schemes within core areas of municipal limits, excluding areas/sectors developed by Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana Housing Board, Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, and areas governed by the Town and Country Planning Department.

Registration made easier

The Cabinet has approved a proposal regarding the formation of each subdivision as a sub-district for the purpose of registration of instruments of transfer of properties under the Registration Act, 1908. The government has decided to establish an office of each SDM as the office of Sub-Registrar, and the office of each District Revenue Officer as the office of Joint Sub-Registrar.

Policy for land transfer

To streamline the process of fixing the market rates of land and to address the challenges faced by government departments, boards, urban local bodies etc., in transferring land to private entities, it has been decided to amend the policy to fix the rate of land for all departments.

Bus fares rationalised

Roadways bus fares will now be rounded off to the nearest Rs 5. The problem of coins/change was being faced by conductors while issuing tickets to passengers. To address this issue, it has been decided that the fares with fractions of Rs 2.50 and above will be rounded off.

Digital media policy okayed

The Haryana Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2023, has also been granted approval. The policy will also accommodate social media news channels and influencers for the purpose of highlighting the government’s developmental policies and programmes. The existing policy of 2007 and 2020 were restricted only for print media, electronic media and websites.

Policy to manage paddy straw

To harness paddy straw for sustainable energy and eliminate crop residue burning by 2027, the Cabinet has approved the Haryana Ex-Situ Management of Paddy Straw Policy 2023.

Regularisation of commercial construction

The state Cabinet has okayed a policy aimed at regularising unauthorised constructions and granting fresh permissions for constructing the first floor or basement or both on single-level booths, shops, and service booths allotted by municipal bodies or Improvement Trusts within the municipal limits.

Pacts to strengthen MSME

Chandigarh: In a significant step towards strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in Haryana, the Industries and Commerce Department on Wednesday exchanged Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with three RBI-approved Trade Receivables e-Discounting System (TReDS) entities — Receivable Exchange of India Limited (RXIL), Mynd Solution Private Limited (M1xchange) and A.TReDS Limited (Invoicemart).

Cabinet decisions at a glance

  • New policy for transfer of government land to private sector approved
  • Subdivisional Magistrates to work as sub-registrars for land registrations
  • 50 dependents of deceased cops to get jobs
  • New digital media advt policy announced
  • Scribes pension hiked from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000
  • New policy for management of paddy straw

#Manohar Lal Khattar

