Conversion of residential plots into commercial use gets nod

Chandigarh, October 11
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the Haryana Municipal Urban Built-Plan Reform Policy, 2023, allowing the conversion of residential plots into commercial use within planned schemes in existence for at least 50 years.
After a meeting of the Haryana Cabinet here, the CM said over the years, various schemes had been implemented in municipal areas to facilitate systematic urban development. The schemes were subsequently handed over to the respective MCs for management and maintenance. However, changing circumstances had prompted plot owners to convert residential plots into non-residential purposes.
The policy will apply to planned schemes within core areas of municipal limits, excluding areas/sectors developed by Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana Housing Board, Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, and areas governed by the Town and Country Planning Department.
Registration made easier
The Cabinet has approved a proposal regarding the formation of each subdivision as a sub-district for the purpose of registration of instruments of transfer of properties under the Registration Act, 1908. The government has decided to establish an office of each SDM as the office of Sub-Registrar, and the office of each District Revenue Officer as the office of Joint Sub-Registrar.
Policy for land transfer
To streamline the process of fixing the market rates of land and to address the challenges faced by government departments, boards, urban local bodies etc., in transferring land to private entities, it has been decided to amend the policy to fix the rate of land for all departments.
Bus fares rationalised
Roadways bus fares will now be rounded off to the nearest Rs 5. The problem of coins/change was being faced by conductors while issuing tickets to passengers. To address this issue, it has been decided that the fares with fractions of Rs 2.50 and above will be rounded off.
Digital media policy okayed
The Haryana Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2023, has also been granted approval. The policy will also accommodate social media news channels and influencers for the purpose of highlighting the government’s developmental policies and programmes. The existing policy of 2007 and 2020 were restricted only for print media, electronic media and websites.
Policy to manage paddy straw
To harness paddy straw for sustainable energy and eliminate crop residue burning by 2027, the Cabinet has approved the Haryana Ex-Situ Management of Paddy Straw Policy 2023.
Regularisation of commercial construction
The state Cabinet has okayed a policy aimed at regularising unauthorised constructions and granting fresh permissions for constructing the first floor or basement or both on single-level booths, shops, and service booths allotted by municipal bodies or Improvement Trusts within the municipal limits.
Pacts to strengthen MSME
Chandigarh: In a significant step towards strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in Haryana, the Industries and Commerce Department on Wednesday exchanged Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with three RBI-approved Trade Receivables e-Discounting System (TReDS) entities — Receivable Exchange of India Limited (RXIL), Mynd Solution Private Limited (M1xchange) and A.TReDS Limited (Invoicemart).
Cabinet decisions at a glance
- New policy for transfer of government land to private sector approved
- Subdivisional Magistrates to work as sub-registrars for land registrations
- 50 dependents of deceased cops to get jobs
- New digital media advt policy announced
- Scribes pension hiked from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000
- New policy for management of paddy straw
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque
Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot
Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion
CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money