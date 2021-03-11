Convey 'correct position' on cadre posts to Centre: IPS officers to Haryana govt

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 27

Urging the Haryana Government to convey the ‘correct position’ on cadre posts to the Centre, the IPS Officers Association (Haryana cadre) has in a new representation, specified that all posts of Principal Secretaries cannot be cadre posts while the IFS Association has built its argument on the basis of the sanctioned cadre strength.

Next cadre review in 2023 Our next cadre review is due in 2023 when posts can be increased or decreased. However, the state government is authorised to create temporary posts. A court order says cadre rules will apply even to temporary posts. IAS Officer, Haryana cadre

However, the IAS Association maintains that the rules are very clear that non-cadre officers “cannot serve” against cadre posts even if these are “temporary”.

The IPS Association’s representation to the Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, comes after the latter held separate meetings with the IAS, IPS and IFS Officers Association (Haryana cadre) on cadre and non-cadre posts.

Sources said IPS officers insisted that the plea of the IAS Association that all Principal Secretary level posts are cadre posts is “erroneous”. “There are 12 cadre posts. The IAS Association takes the plea that since these are not defined, all posts are cadre posts. If all are cadre posts, where is the need to define a specific number as cadre posts,” an IPS officer explained.

However, the IAS officers, during an informal meeting with the CS, gave their perspective on the cadre posts.

“Our next cadre review is due in 2023 when the posts can be increased or decreased. However, the state government is authorised to create temporary posts, if need be. There is a court order that says cadre rules will apply even to temporary posts. It is not possible to appoint officers of other services or private individuals against these posts,” an IAS officer explained while adding that giving additional charge was allowed in case of a shortfall, but appointment of non-cadre officers was disallowed.

Meanwhile, the IFS Association, argued that the DoPT is clear that a non-IAS should not be posted against a cadre post. “However, against a cadre strength of 16, 47 officers have been posted. The rules state that cadre officers (IAS) cannot be posted to any cadre post in access of the cadre strength. The rules add that the creation of a post by designation does not make it a cadre post if it is not notified,” an IFS officer explained.

He added that if the IAS officers think there was any illegality in non-cadre officers being posted as Principal Secretaries, they should first challenge the MHA for posting two officers, an IRTS and an IFS, in J&K as Principal Secretaries.