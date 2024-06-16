Coolers, water sprinklers, bamboo mesh keeping animals cool at Rohtak mini-zoo

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, June 15
The authorities of the mini-zoo at Tilyar Tourist Complex in Rohtak have made multiple arrangements for protecting animals from intense heat these days.
Desert coolers have been installed in the enclosures of lions, tigers, leopards, bears and other animals.
Bamboo meshes have been fixed in animal enclosures and green nets have been put up around bird aviaries to prevent hot air from entering.
“Big cats and other big animals are bathed daily before food is served to them,” said Wildlife Inspector Devender Hooda, adding that the provision of fresh and clean drinking water was also ensured in animal enclosures.
He said a water sprinkler system had been installed in the deer enclosure. “Regular medical check-ups of the animals are carried out in view of the hot weather,” he said.
Ticket prices up, timings extended
- The ticket prices for visitors at the zoo were increased from Rs 10 to Rs 30 for adults and from Rs 5 to Rs 20 for children from Saturday.
- The timings for the visit have also been extended by one hour. The new visiting hours are from 9 am to 5 pm. Earlier, the timings were 9 am to 4 pm.
