Haryana seeks cooperation from Rajasthan to curb overloading

Chandigarh, August 7
In an effort to ensure strict compliance with weight restrictions for vehicles carrying goods and mining materials on highways, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has disclosed a series of effective measures.
A meeting was held to discuss concerns arising from a significant influx of vehicles carrying mining materials from neighbouring states, especially Rajasthan. This has led to an upsurge in overloading cases, posing a risk to lives and causing undue strain on the state’s infrastructure.
The state government had reached out to the Rajasthan Government to provide information regarding the implementation of the e-rawana system.
