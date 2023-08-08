Haryana seeks cooperation from Rajasthan to curb overloading

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

In an effort to ensure strict compliance with weight restrictions for vehicles carrying goods and mining materials on highways, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has disclosed a series of effective measures.

A meeting was held to discuss concerns arising from a significant influx of vehicles carrying mining materials from neighbouring states, especially Rajasthan. This has led to an upsurge in overloading cases, posing a risk to lives and causing undue strain on the state’s infrastructure.

The state government had reached out to the Rajasthan Government to provide information regarding the implementation of the e-rawana system.

