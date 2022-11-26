Cop booked for 'casteist' slur

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 25

A woman constable posted at the DLF Phase 3 police station has been booked for allegedly directing casteist slurs towards a Dalit man. The police lodged an FIR against the constable at the Sector 14 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Shiv Kumar, resident of West Rajiv Nagar, on Sunday morning around 11am, a meeting of colony residents was going on when Constable Rekha Rajput, resident of the same colony, came and created a ruckus there.

“Rekha held me by my collar in public and abused me, directing casteist slurs towards me,” said the complainant. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the constable under Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

“An FIR has been registered and facts are being verified. Action will be taken as per law,” said Inspector Krishan Kant, SHO.