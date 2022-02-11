Panipat: Cop booked for rape, had promised to marry woman

Panipat, February 10
The police have booked a head constable for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.
The woman, in her complaint, alleged she was living with her 10-year-old son, and got in touch with head constable Sandeep nine months ago. Sandeep started calling her and promised to marry her. She alleged she got pregnant, but later, Sandeep refused to marry her. He even forced her for abortion, and along with his brother, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her and her son, she alleged. Following her complaint, the police have registered a case against the head constable.
Meanwhile, in Hisar,the police have registered a zero FIR against a man on the charge of raping a woman for nearly two years on the pretext of marriage. The complaint belongs to Chandigarh. The victim lodged the complaint against Sunil, a resident of Daulatpur village of Hisar.She alleged she used to work at a bank in Chandigarh. A man, identified as Deepak, came to the bank for an interview, and later, she became friends with his friend Sunil.On February 9, Sunil refused to marry her and switched off his phone, she alleged. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...