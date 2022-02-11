Panipat: Cop booked for rape, had promised to marry woman

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 10

The police have booked a head constable for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged she was living with her 10-year-old son, and got in touch with head constable Sandeep nine months ago. Sandeep started calling her and promised to marry her. She alleged she got pregnant, but later, Sandeep refused to marry her. He even forced her for abortion, and along with his brother, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her and her son, she alleged. Following her complaint, the police have registered a case against the head constable.

Meanwhile, in Hisar,the police have registered a zero FIR against a man on the charge of raping a woman for nearly two years on the pretext of marriage. The complaint belongs to Chandigarh. The victim lodged the complaint against Sunil, a resident of Daulatpur village of Hisar.She alleged she used to work at a bank in Chandigarh. A man, identified as Deepak, came to the bank for an interview, and later, she became friends with his friend Sunil.On February 9, Sunil refused to marry her and switched off his phone, she alleged. —