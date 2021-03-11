Nuh cop booked for sexually harassing handicapped woman

Gurugram, August 19
A sub-inspector, deployed at the Firozpur Zhirka police station in Nuh district, was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a handicap woman for acting on her complaint and also harassing her through messages and video calls. An FIR has been registered at the Firozpur Zhirka police station. The accused was produced in a local court today and sent to judicial custody.
In the complaint filed by the woman, she said it was over a year ago when her in-laws threw her out of the house after thrashing and robbing her of valuables and she has been living in her maternal house since then. She filed a complaint at the Firozpur Zhirka police station but the police did not take any action against the accused.
“The investigating officer, Sub-inspector Jagdish Chand, called me at the police station and demanded Rs 1 lakh. He made video calls on my WhatsApp number and used abusive and vulgar language. He demanded sexual favours and said he would spoil the case if I did not oblige him. Finally, I moved to the police on Thursday after collecting all evidence of recorded audio conversation, video calls and messages with the accused”, said the woman in her complaint.
After receiving the complaint, the police first verified the call conversation and messages and then an FIR was registered against Sub-inspector Jagdish Chand under Sections 294 (abusing), 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and Sections 67-A of the Information Technology Act at the Firozpur Zhirka police station on Thursday evening. The sub-inspector was arrested on Thursday, said the police.
“As the woman submitted the recording of calls, video calls and messages of the accused sub-inspector, we nabbed him just after registering the case. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody”, said Inspector Radhe Shyam, SHO of the Firozpur Zhirka police station.
