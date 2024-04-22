Faridabad cop Dr Ashok Kumar Verma donates blood for 168th time

Faridabad, April 21
Sub-Inspector Dr Ashok Kumar Verma, currently posted in the State Narcotics Control Bureau, donated blood for the 168th time on Sunday. He is reportedly the top blood donor in the Police Department.
Verma, who hails from Karnal, said he chose to donate blood today as the day marks Lord Mahavir Jayanti.
He claims to have organised 495 blood donation camps so far since 1990, when he was a college student. Besides, the 53-year-old cop has donated platelets for at least 81 times. He was awarded with the President’s Gold Medal for meritorious service on January 26, 2020.
