Cop held for drunk driving

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 31

A head constable was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor and hitting three persons and a car near Manesar bus stand on Delhi-Jaipur highway. An FIR was registered at the Manesar police station, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Ran Singh. His medical report confirmed the consumption of alcohol.

The complainant, Awadhesh Kumar, alleged that he, along with his son, was standing on a divider near the Manesar bus stand when a speeding police car (Bolero) came from Rewari side and hit them. The vehicle also hit a car parked on the other side of the road.

“He was released on bail after he joined the investigation,” said Surender Singh, ACP, Manesar.

