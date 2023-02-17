Cop, husband made arrangements for 'paper solver' gang at Samalkha

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 16

In a major development, the role of a woman police constable and her husband has also come to the fore in the online paper solving case registered at the Samalkha police station two days ago.

It was revealed that the couple was in touch with the paper-solver gang and they appeared in the online examination for the post of the trained graduate teacher (TGT) post in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs).

It was revealed during investigation that the woman constable, who is posted at the Samalkha police station and her husband, who is doing some private work, had a “settlement” with the gang members for clearing their TGT KVS exam. The couple made all arrangements for their stay at a hotel in the Samalkha area.

The woman constable’s husband had booked a room for them at Samalkha on February 11 and both appeared for the exam in the Tuesday morning shift. The constable’s paper was cleared, but her husband’s paper got stuck, as his computer did not open, sources said.

Meanwhile, the matter got leaked and information went to the police, the sources added. As the police nabbed five members of the gang, the couple went underground.