Policeman killed, another hurt as truck hits emergency response vehice in Karnal

Karnal, February 9
A policeman was killed and another injured after a truck loaded with paddy bags hit a Dial-112 emergency response vehicle near Pakakhera Chowk on Karnal-Assandh road in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The incident took place at around 3 am when the speeding truck coming from Assandh side hit the police vehicle parked on the roadside.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old exemptee head constable (EHC) Surinder, a resident of Munarehri village in Kaithal, while the injured is ASI Mukesh Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), the Nissing police said.
The truck driver fled after leaving the truck there.
The impact of the collision was so much that the police vehicle was dragged some distance.
The two policemen were trapped inside and police took an hour to take them out.
They were taken to KCGMC, from where Surinder was taken to a private hospital. He was declared dead there, said the police.
