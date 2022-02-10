Cop killed, another injured in mishap

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 9

A policeman (35) was killed and another injured after a speeding truck loaded with paddy bags rammed into a Dial-112 emergency response vehicle near Pakakhera Chowk on the Karnal-Assandh road in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place around 2.45 am when the speeding truck coming from the Assandh side hit the emergency vehicle parked on a roadside, said Ajayab Singh, SHO, Nissing.

The deceased has been identified as Exemptee Head Constable Surinder of Munarehri village in Kaithal, while the injured is Exemptee ASI Mukesh Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) here, he added.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. “The impact of the collision was so much that the police vehicle was dragged to some distance. Both the cops were taken to the KCGMC, from where Surinder was referred to a private hospital. He was declared brought dead there,” the police said.

Karnal Range IG Mamta Singh also reached the crime scene and inquired about incident. “We have registered a case under Sections 279, 304A, 335 and 422 of the IPC,” the SHO said. —