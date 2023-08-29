Cop on duty dies of heart attack in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 28

A 47-year-old Sub-Inspector died of a heart attack here on Monday while he was on Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra duty at Badkal Chowk.

The deceased has been identified as Hakmuddin, a resident of Utawar village. He was deputed at Badkali Chowk, the police said.

“Around 12:30 pm, he started feeling uneasy. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment,” said Inspector Rattan Lal, station house officer, Nagina police station.

