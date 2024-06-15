 Cops foil bid to set up drug network in Sirsa : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • Cops foil bid to set up drug network in Sirsa

Cops foil bid to set up drug network in Sirsa

Cops foil bid to set up drug network in Sirsa

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 14

Located on the border of Punjab and Rajasthan, Sirsa district is witnessing a continuous increase in drug trafficking. In a recent incident, a man, his son, and son-in-law were arrested on the charge of drug trafficking, and approximately 546 gm heroin (estimated to be around Rs 55 lakh) was seized from their possession.

The suspects — identified as Subhash, his son Shunty and son-in-law Sunil — had moved to Sirsa from Muktsar, Punjab, a month ago. Sirsa CIA in-charge Inspector Dharambir Singh said police teams had apprehended the three persons from various locations in Sirsa.

27 TEAMS PART OF SEARCH OPERATION

  • The Sirsa police had launched a special search operation from 5 am to 9 am on Friday, targeting homes of individuals involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.
  • Nearly 27 teams of the district police conducted raids in various colonies and villages, searched houses of suspected criminals.

He said the teams arrested Shunty with 360 gm heroin at the mini-bypass in the JJ Colony area, Subhash with 115 gm heroin near the and Sunil with 71 gm heroin in the Khairpur area of the city.

Inspector Singh said the suspects were trying to establish a drug network in Sirsa, but the district police managed to arrest them.

The trio will be presented in court and during the remand period, further interrogation will be conducted to gather information about other individuals involved in the crime.

Search op conducted

The Sirsa police had launched a special search operation from 5 am to 9 am on Friday, targeting homes of individuals involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

Nearly 27 teams of the district police conducted raids in various colonies and villages, searched houses of suspected criminals. Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau Unit, Sirsa, as well as Inspector Krishna Lal and his team conducted search at the Sirsa Railway Station, accompanied by GRP Station House Officer Ranveer Singh.

#Rajasthan #Sirsa


