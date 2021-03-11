Cops in Jammu to nab man who sold vehicles to terror suspects

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 12

The Karnal police have launched a massive hunt to trace the person who had sold vehicles with fake registration certificates (RCs) and number plates to the terror suspects which they allegedly used in Punjab.

One team of the Karnal police is camping in Jammu, while another in Punjab to arrest the accused Nitin Sharma, who has been booked by the Karnal police for allegedly generating fake documents, and number plates to sell vehicles.

During the search of the vehicle recovered from the accused with the IEDs, the police had recovered two RCs, with the original vehicles in Haryana — one in Panipat and another in Yamunanagar. The investigation, however, revealed that these RCs were found to be fake and the accused were plying vehicles with these RCs and fake number plates in Punjab. “We have registered a case against Nitin Sharma of Ambala district for generating fake documents of vehicles under Sections 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC. Our teams are on job to arrest him,” said SP Punia. Nitin was earlier declared a proclaimed offender in such a case by the Haryana Police, the SP added.