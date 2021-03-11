Cops in Jammu to nab man who sold vehicles to terror suspects

Cops in Jammu to nab man who sold vehicles to terror suspects

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 12

The Karnal police have launched a massive hunt to trace the person who had sold vehicles with fake registration certificates (RCs) and number plates to the terror suspects which they allegedly used in Punjab.

One team of the Karnal police is camping in Jammu, while another in Punjab to arrest the accused Nitin Sharma, who has been booked by the Karnal police for allegedly generating fake documents, and number plates to sell vehicles.

During the search of the vehicle recovered from the accused with the IEDs, the police had recovered two RCs, with the original vehicles in Haryana — one in Panipat and another in Yamunanagar. The investigation, however, revealed that these RCs were found to be fake and the accused were plying vehicles with these RCs and fake number plates in Punjab. “We have registered a case against Nitin Sharma of Ambala district for generating fake documents of vehicles under Sections 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC. Our teams are on job to arrest him,” said SP Punia. Nitin was earlier declared a proclaimed offender in such a case by the Haryana Police, the SP added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Thresher machine-turned-AC welcomes 'baratis' at a desi wedding; 'jugaad' video goes viral

2
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

3
Nation

IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent

4
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead by terrorists in Tehsil office in J-K; killing widely condemned

5
Trending

Watch: Punjab teachers scramble for plates at meet organised by CM Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana; netizens in splits

6
Bathinda

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

7
Nation

Rajiv Kumar appointed new Chief Election Commissioner, to take charge on May 15

8
Nation

22 closed doors won't be opened, Allahabad HC dismisses petition on Taj Mahal

9
World

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh fake raid case: CBI dismisses its 4 sub-inspectors, registers case against them

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Top News

Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-yr high

Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high

Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...

Policeman shot at by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Policeman shot at by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved

US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House

US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...

CBI dismisses its four SIs for fake raid

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

Demanded Rs 25 lakh from owners of IT firm

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Batala AAP MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan

3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh political prisoners

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher at school in Amritsar's Rayya block

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Four CBI SIs demanded ~1 cr from IT firm owner

Four CBI SIs demanded Rs 1 cr from IT firm owner

CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh

Gunshots fired into air at housing society in Mohali

Mohali: Doctor rapes mentally challenged woman

Punjab Housing Department blamed for allowing illegal structures in Chandigarh periphery

Delhi stares at water crisis, sends SOS to Haryana

Delhi stares at water crisis, sends SOS to Haryana

Collision between trucks chokes Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for hours

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes struggles for survival

Hit by internal feud & Covid, school for destitutes struggles for survival

Primary students attending school in evening shift!

Demand for advancing date of paddy sowing gaining pace

CM's meeting with state school heads was mere eyewash: Sukhi

Ready plan to check floods, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Union Minister campaigns against drugs

Smuggler held with 500-gm opium, Rs 1L

Residents protest mobile tower installation, block highway

Protest against MC over water scarcity

PAU students take out candle march in memory of Renu Bala

Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Central team in Patiala to assess cleanliness

Revisit power purchase agreements: Engineers to Punjab Government

Punjabi varsity non-teaching staff protest, allege bias in promotions

Patiala: Despite ban, youths continue to swim in canals

Patiala players win medals