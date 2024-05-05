Cops lauded for curbing cybercrime

Chandigarh, May 4
The Haryana Police foiled attempts of cyber cheats to dupe people of Rs 73 crore in eight months from September to April, said a police spokesperson.
Since November 2021, the police efforts have prevented frauds amounting to Rs 103 crore. The state police have emerged national leaders in cybersecurity, pioneering innovative strategies to combat digital fraud.
Their success has earned the state police national recognition, with their methods being showcased at a recent Finance Ministry meeting in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
The meeting brought together fintech and law-enforcement agencies to discuss and share best practices. The Haryana Police seized this opportunity to showcase their strategies to prevent cybercrime to other states. The gathering included representatives from tech/Internet giants like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and Amazon, along with 60 other companies involved in various sectors.
Recognising the crucial role played by banks in curbing cybercrime, the Haryana Police have taken measures to address challenges in collaboration with bank representatives.
