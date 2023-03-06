Cops nail 21-year-old for faking own death in Karnal, killing 55-year-old woman

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 5

In an unexpected twist in the case of a 55-year-old missing woman of Harisinghpura village in November 2022, the Karnal police have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly killing the former to ‘fake her own death’.

AFFAIR TRIGGERED MURDER The accused, Antim, had an affair with a UP man, whom she met through Facebook. She wanted to stay with him without telling her family, so she hatched a plan to kill the victim, Rajwanti, to fake her own death. Gurvinder Singh, In-charge-CIA-1

The victim, Rajwanti, was the neighbour of accused Antim, who is a first-year student of pharmacy. A photograph showing wrinkles on Rajwanti’s hand helped the police crack the case.

Antim committed the crime to live with her Facebook friend from Uttar Pradesh.

The accused gave some intoxicating pills to Rajwanti and then strangulated her to death. Later, Antim gave electric shocks to the body and burnt the victim’s face.

Before eloping from her house, Antim dressed the body in her clothes and jewellery. “We got a photograph of the victim’s body showing wrinkles on her hand, indicating that it could not be young woman. Our CIA-1 and cyber team members analysed call records, including a number registered on the name of the accused, after the incident,” said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

Considering his daughter had died by suicide, the father of the accused cremated the body. However, Rajwanti’s son suspected that the body was of his mother. He approached the SP, who assigned the investigation to the CIA-1.

“We arrested the accused from Rasulpur Gujran village in Shamli district of UP on March 3. She was produced in the court on Saturday and was taken on a six-day police remand to determine the involvement of others,” said Inspector Gurvinder Singh, in-charge, CIA-1.

The grandchildren of the victim used to take tuition from the accused. On November 24, 2022, Antim called Rajwanti to her house and murdered her, he added.

Now, the police have added Section 302 of the IPC to the case.