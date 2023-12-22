Cops, narcotics bureau to organise hackathon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The Haryana Police and the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) announced an innovative hackathon, which will be held on January 14 in Panchkula. The event will be sponsored by Hack2skill.

This initiative aims at transforming anti-drug and delinquency messages using the power of the metaverse and gaming for addressing the issue of youth substance abuse.

A government spokesperson said the primary objective of this one-of-a-kind hackathon is to revolutionise how the society approaches anti-drug messages. The initiative seeks to go beyond conventional awareness campaigns.

Haryana Police DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said the initiative aimed at building a bridge that connected traditional values with the dynamic world of the youth.

“Through the hackathon, we anticipate innovative ideas that resonate with our core mission of maintaining law and order, promoting social responsibility and ensuring public safety,” he said.

