 Cops on alert to prevent child marriages on Akshay Tritiya

  • Haryana
  • Cops on alert to prevent child marriages on Akshay Tritiya

Cops on alert to prevent child marriages on Akshay Tritiya

Cops on alert to prevent child marriages on Akshay Tritiya

Bangles being taken off a girl’s hand after a child marriage was stopped in Kurukshetra. Nitish Sharma



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 6

In what has now become an annual exercise, the Rajasthan Government has issued an alert against lakhs of potential child marriages on coming Akshay Tritiya that falls on May 10.

Circumventing the ban

  • Despite a ban and various initiatives taken, lakhs of child marriages reportedly happen each year in Rajasthan
  • 25.4 per cent of women in the age group 20-24 years were married before 18 years of age in Rajasthan against the national rate of 23.3 per cent
  • Several people cross over to other states to conduct child marriages

According to a report shared in Rajasthan high court, 54 child marriages would be held on Akshay Tritiya.

The date is considered auspicious for marriages according to the Hindu calendar and for centuries, it has been the most-sought-after date in Rajasthan, especially for child marriages.

Despite a ban and various initiatives taken, lakhs of such marriages reportedly happen each year in the state where parents marry off their children, though in many cases, the girl is not sent to the in-laws’ house and the ‘gauna’ is done after several years.

As per the National Health Family Survey (2019-21), 25.4 per cent of women in the age group 20-24 years were married before 18 years of age in Rajasthan against the national rate of 23.3 per cent.

This year, the Rajasthan Government has approached the bordering states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, asking for support to curtail the menace. With strict vigil in Rajasthan, several people cross over to other states for weddings. Following the request, both Haryana and UP Governments have issued an alert telling authorities to be on guard.

Nuh district, which is most vulnerable owing to proximity to Deeg and Alwar, along with Rewari and Gurugram are on alert. The Nuh police have formed special teams to keep a tab on farmhouses, marriage palaces and temples near the border. The local panchayats too have been asked to keep watch on any unusual activity.

At a meeting with local wedding vendors, including bands, tent houses and priests, Nuh SP Narendra Bijarniya has asked them to act as police’s eyes and ears.

“The police are on alert and we have put vulnerable villages near the border on vigil. The local panchayats, marriage service providers, NGO workers and anganwadi workers have been asked to be alert and report any suspicious activity,” said Bijarniya.Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav too has formed a team to keep tab on vulnerable venues and villages. He has warned panchayats of strict action if any such case is reported.

“The schools in vulnerable areas have been asked to keep a tab on any unexplained absence of children and report. Special teams will keep a lookout on farmhouses etc. We have identified some sensitive areas which are under 24-hour surveillance,” said Yadav.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has put all marriage service providers on alert to curtail chances of any such weddings in Delhi and NCR too. Following its high court’s orders, the Rajasthan Government has announced to make panches and sarpanches accountable for any child marriage reported in their area.

The court’s direction came on a PIL filed by ‘Just Rights For Children Alliance’, a coalition of multiple NGOs, seeking urgent intervention by the authorities to prevent child marriages during the auspicious occasion.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Gurugram #Rajasthan


