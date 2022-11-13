Cops rewarded for cracking murder case

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 12

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan today felicitated a police team with a reward of Rs 50,000 and commendation certificates on cracking a blind murder of 7-year-old girl after her rape in the district some days ago. Showing a noble gesture, the cops handed over the reward to the victim’s family as a financial assistance.

The girl’s body was found lying in the bushes in the old industrial area. Taking a serious note of it, the Director-General of the Police (DGP) announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the information leading to the arrest of those who had indulged in the crime. The incharge of all three crime units of the district police were given the task of cracking the case at the earliest.

Those cops were honoured include CIA-1 incharge Inspector Rajpal and his team, CIA-2 incharge Inspector Virendra and his team, Old Industrial Area Police Station incharge Inspector Narendra and Cyber Cell incharge Inspector Hosiyar Singh and his team.

Sawan said the cops managed to arrest the accused, identified as Yogesh, alias Shiv Kumar of Yamunanagar, from the Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata within two days of the crime. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and disclosed that he raped the girl on October 24 in the name of ‘human sacrifice’ with an intention of becoming proficient in tantric learning.