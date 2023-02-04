Panipat: Cops’ scuffle on highway goes viral

Panipat, February 3
Two police personnel clashed with each other on the National Highway-44 on Thursday. The video of their scuffle went viral on social media. Meanwhile, higher officials of the Police Department, remained silent on the issue.
Sources said head constable Ashish Kumar, posted in the traffic wing, went to conduct a sting operation of the police personnel near the TDI flyover in the city on the NH-44 on Thursday evening. As Ashish started making videos of an ASI on duty there, the latter opposed him and told him to stop this. But, the head constable accused him of taking bribe from vehicle drivers. After this, they had heated arguments, which turned into a scuffle between them.
