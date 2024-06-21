Kaithal cops suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with Haryana CM’s staff

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 20

The Kaithal Superintendent of Police, Upasana, on Thursday suspended two police officials, including the Kalayat SHO, for their alleged inappropriate behaviour with local BJP leaders and CM’s personal staff.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against Inspector Ram Niwas and EASI Sushil Kumar, said the SP.

They were suspended on the report of Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.

Both officials were assigned the VIP duty during Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to the city on Thursday. It is alleged that during their duty, they behaved inappropriately and used unsuitable language against local BJP leaders and the CM’s personal staff. It is also alleged that they showed indiscipline and negligence during their duty.

