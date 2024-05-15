Cops take out flag march in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 14

The police took out a flag march in some of the rural parts of the district on Tuesday in connection with the preparations for polling scheduled to be held on May 25.

Claiming that the police was on full alert and prepared for the poll, a department spokesperson said the objective of the flag march was to inculcate a sense of security and confidence among the masses. It was also aimed at giving a message to anti-social elements that any untoward incident during the polls will be dealt with firmly by the law enforcement agencies.

He said the march covered several villages like Misa, Rasoolpur, Rahimpur, Kithwadi, Sujawadi, Ghodi, Amarpur and Alawalpur falling in the Palwal and Chandhut police stations.

He said the presence and alertness of the police would motivate voters to come out and exercise their franchise without fear or pressure.

Various officers of the police department took part in the flag march. Senior officials also conducted a meeting with sarpanches of some villages regarding the election process. It is claimed that the intelligence wing of the Police Department was keeping a complete vigil on suspicious persons and social media.

