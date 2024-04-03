Cops take out flag march in Yamunanager

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 2

The district police and paramilitary forces took out a flag march in run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in Yamunanagar, today.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, a flag march was taken out in the area of various police stations in Yamunanagar.

He said the police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar and the CRPF contingent led by CRPF Assistant Commandant Sheoram appealed to the common man to cooperate with the police for a peaceful, fair and free election process.

“The police team and CRPF jawans took out a flag march here to ensure a peaceful and fair conduct of the elections and to maintain law and order in the district,” said Chamkaur Singh. The flag march covered a number of areas, including Rampura colony, Azad Nagar, Chitta Mandir, Railway road, Jammu colony, Camp colony, Mamidi, Bank colony, and Kansapur road.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Yamunanagar