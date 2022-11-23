Cops thrashed for stopping loud music in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 22

A constable and a special police officer (SPO) were allegedly thrashed by three men when they reached Sector 72 to stop the music system that was being played by a disco jockey (DJ) on late Monday night. An FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station and a man has been arrested.

A person informed the police control room that a loud music was being played in Fazilpur ki Dhani in Sector 72 area. Constable Bhupender and SPO Ranbir posted reached in about 10 minutes at the spot where the accused, Vicky, Ashu and Renupal, all residents of Fazilpur ki Dhani, thrashed them.