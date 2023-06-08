Cops to get appreciation letters: Anil Vij

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 7

Home Minister Anil Vij today said that the state police had done a commendable job as 10 shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been arrested in Gurugram. He said appreciation letters would be sent by him to the entire police team that was part of this operation.

Vij was answering questions of mediapersons after an event organised by Special Olympics India here. He said in the case of the arrest of these shooters, investigation was being done from every angle. Getting police uniforms from the shooters was very dangerous and serious action was being taken in this regard.

The minister met the police team that nabbed the shooters which included DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh, ACP (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya, inspector Narendra Singh, inspector Anand Kumar, sub-inspector Manoj, sub-inspector Dharmendra, sub-inspector Harvir, sub-inspector Neeraj, ASI Brijesh Kumar, ASI Harveer, head constable Shakti Singh, head constable Rajesh Kumar, head constable Kamal, head constable Sushil Kumar, head constable Joginder Singh, head constable Shri Bhagwan and constables Aman and Sumit.

Four pistols and 28 live cartridges had also been recovered from the shooters.