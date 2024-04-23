Core, grassroots party workers being neglected: Karnal BJP leader

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 22

In a move highlighting the internal discord within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior party leader and former district president Ashok Sukhija, has written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda and state president-cum-Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, expressing his concerns over the alleged neglect of the party’s core workers.

He expressed his disappointment over disregard for its core workers and shared the letter on social media, which went viral. He said during his interactions with party and grassroots workers they complained of being neglected and said people joining the BJP from other parties were being given preference at meetings and programmes.

Sukhija, a prominent leader of the party, shed light on the growing trend of sidelining dedicated grassroots workers and requested the party leadership to address the issue for better results in the upcoming elections.

Sukhija, while talking to The Tribune, said he had been associated with the BJP and earlier with the Jana Sangh, since 1967. Later, his family shifted to Karnal in 1971 and began working for the party. He had served the party in different capacities.

“Grassroots workers in the party have played a vital role in the success of the party over the years, but now, they are being ignored and overlooked during meetings and other programmes,” Sukhija said.

“Being a true soldier of the party, I have urged the party leadership to look into the matter so that our party does not suffer. There is a need to interact with such leaders and workers, who are loyal.”

Sukhija also highlighted the issue of leaders and workers from the Congress and other parties joining the BJP. He said they were welcome but not at the cost of the key party leaders and workers.

His letter has come at a time when heightened political activities are going on due to the upcoming Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly elections.

