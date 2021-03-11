Corruption case: Nod to probe against Rohtak PGIMS ex-director

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 6

The administration of Rohtak PGIMS has asked a retired District and Sessions Judge to conduct a fact-finding inquiry on a complaint of corruption against a former director of the institute.

In a communique to RP Bhasin, District and Sessions Judge (retired), the Medical Superintendent of Rohtak PGIMS has requested him to conduct the fact-finding inquiry on the complaint made by one Isha Ali against Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, a senior professor at the institute’s orthopaedics department. Dr Gupta is the head of the department of orthopaedics and a former Director of Rohtak PGIMS.

Ali, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh who had come to Rohtak PGIMS for the treatment of his daughter, had alleged corrupt practices and mismanagement in her treatment. On the basis of a complaint lodged by him, an inquiry was ordered by the authorities concerned and Bhasin was made the inquiry officer.

However, after Ali got his statement recorded before the inquiry officer, Dr Gupta approached the then Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), maintaining that similar inquiries were also pending before courts.

On his plea, the inquiry being conducted by the retired Sessions Judge was deferred. On the other hand, the complainant continued to pursue the matter and lodged complaints with the Haryana Governor as well as on the Chief Minister’s window regarding the matter.

Now, the UHS authorities have reconsidered the matter and decided that the inquiry would continue. Following this decision, the PGIMS Medical Superintendent has requested the retired Judge to conduct the inquiry on the same terms and conditions.