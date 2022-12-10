Corruption will not be tolerated: CM

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 9

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said corruption would not be tolerated at any cost and that the state government was continuously taking action against those involved in corruption.

400 complaints heard The CM, along with a team of officials, heard about 400 complaints, including 203 registered complaints, and gave directions to officials for necessary action during the four-hour-long ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Samwad’ programme. Employee suspended The CM suspended an assistant posted at the ADC office with immediate effect after receiving a complaint against him. The complaint was regarding mining. During the suspension period, he would have to report to the CM’s office in Chandigarh.

Khattar directed officials and employees to resolve the public grievances on priority and also warned that no laxity would be tolerated. Khattar was hearing the problems of the people during the ‘Mukhymantri Jan Samwad’ programme held in the mini secretariat here today.

The Chief Minister along with officials of his top administrative wing heard approximately 400 complaints, including 203 registered complaints and gave directions to the officials for necessary action during a four-hour long fourth ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Samwad’ programme.

The CM suspended an assistant posted at the ADC office with immediate effect after receiving a complaint against him. The complaint was regarding mining. The CM also directed that during the suspension period, the assistant would have to report to the Chief Minister’s Office in Chandigarh.

Most complaints received during the programme were related to builders and developers. The Chief Minister directed TL Satyaprakash, Director, Town and Country Planning Department, to initiate action against the builders and developers.

Besides, in one of the complaints regarding the issue of possession of 700 multi-storey flats without obtaining user certificate (UC), the Chief Minister directed the District Town Planner (DTP) to resolve the issue within seven days and initiate action against the builder within seven days.

The Chief Minister heard administrative, DTP, DETC, excise, banking and revenue- related complaints. The Chief Minister also pulled up the officials after finding negligence on their part and warned them to stop colluding.The Chief Minister said the work of making BPL cards would be resumed from January 1. Along with this, camps would be organised to remove the errors of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and create new PPPs. The camps will be organised at different places across the state on December 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17 for the PPP.

The Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioner Lalit Kumar Sewach to honour a whistleblower Ramkumar Dahiya, who raised the issue of corruption in the co-operative bank, on Republic Day. Along with this, he also announced financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to a person with disability.