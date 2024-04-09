Cost of bulk SMSes to be added to nominee’s account: Poll officer

Rewari, April 8
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Rahul Hooda said the cost of SMSes sent in bulk by the candidate during the campaigning in the Lok Sabha general elections would also be added to the account of the candidate concerned.
“On getting the information about the SMSes sent by any candidate in bulk as an alternative election campaign, the district administration and the Assistant Returning Officer concerned will get an estimate of the expenditure incurred on it from the service provider and will add it to the candidate’s account. Guidelines have been issued in this regard by the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he added.
