Cotton farmers end dharna in Karnal

Karnal, February 8
After assurance of a meeting with Agriculture Minister and senior officials of the department in a week, cotton farmers of several districts, who have been staging a dharna here outside the Mini-Secretariat for compensation for crop loss, ended their protest. However, they threatened to resume the dharna if the demands are not fulfilled.
They took this call after a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav at his office. The DC assured the farmers of the cotton belt of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani etc that a meeting would be arranged with the Agriculture Minister and officials of the department.
“A meeting of the farmers with the minister and the higher officials will be organised soon,” said the DC. “We were told that our demands would be fulfilled by forming a committee,” said Gurpreet Singh Gill, a farmer.
Bahadur Singh Mehla, BKU (Charuni) IT Cell incharge, said after the assurance, they had postponed the protest.
