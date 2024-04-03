Cotton farming training event

Hisar: A training camp was organised by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University to increase cotton production, provide improved quality seeds and technical information to farmers regarding cotton farming. Director of Research Dr Jeet Ram Sharma informed the farmers about the outbreak of pink bollworm that could occur due to woods and branches of the previous years' cotton produce kept in the fields. Dr Ashok Godara, Co-Director (Training) at Saina Nehwal Agricultural Technology Training and Education Institute, said various training programmes were being run by the institute from time to time. Dr Karmal Singh, in-charge of the Cotton Section, also informed the farmers about the agricultural activities required for increasing cotton production.
231 units of blood collected
Yamunanagar: Tilak Raj Chadha Institute of Management and Technology (TIMT), Yamunanagar, organised its 14th Blood Donation Mela. TIMT Director Dr Vikas Daryal said the blood donation event was organised in association with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and a total of 231 units of blood were collected. He said the institute had started the camp in 2009 for a noble cause. Dr Ramesh Kumar, General Secretary of Mukand Institutions; Dr RK Garg, General Secretary of TIMT; Mudit Aggarwal and Richa Aggarwal, heads of all Mukand Institutions; Ritu Kumar, Principal of MLN College; Shashi Bhatla, Director of Mukand Lal Public School; Dr Vivek Sharma, Director of JMIETI; and Dr Neeti Daryal were present on this occasion.
CDLU shines at national youth fest
Sirsa: Students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, and colleges associated with the university illuminated the university's name at the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival organised at the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Providing information in this regard, Director of Youth Welfare Directorate Dr Manju Nehra said the students demonstrated their talent in six categories and won medals in all competitions. They secured the first position in Indian group song event and third position in western vocal solo, classical vocal solo, group dance (bhangra), debate, and one-act play events. Congratulating the participants, the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ajmer Singh Malik, wished them a bright future.
