Councillors to be provided with info about development works

Tribune News Service

Rewari, December 6

Taking a note of the demand of municipal councillors, Rewari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashok Garg directed the MC secretary to provide them with information about the development works undertaken in their respective wards within the next three days stating it was their constitutional right to have access to such information.

The DC issued directives during the MC general house meeting held on Monday. Some councillors alleged corruption in the making of property IDs and the issuance of no-dues certificates, claiming that it was done on the pick-and-choose basis.